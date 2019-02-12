The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says the climate in New York City in a few decades could feel like how Arkansas is now. Chicago could seem like Kansas City and San Francisco could get a Southern California climate if global warming pollution continues at the current pace.

In 2080, North Carolina’s capital, Raleigh, could feel more like Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, while the nation’s capital could have a climate more akin to north central Mississippi, if the globe stays on its current carbon pollution trend.

That’s according to a study Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications that tries to explain climate change better.

Study lead author Matt Fitzpatrick of the University of Maryland’s Center Environmental Sciences put the results on a website that allows people to check how their nearest city could feel.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)