Study: Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pharmaceuticals, pesticides

(WHDH) — Wild shrimp at several river sites recently tested for cocaine, pharmaceuticals, and an array of other pesticides, leaving scientists shocked, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental International.

Researchers set out to determine if shrimp (Gammarus pulex) in the waters of Suffolk County, England, were at risk of being exposed to harmful contaminants. Suffolk is about 90 miles northeast of London.

Shrimp in 15 different sites are said to have tested positive for 67 compounds including cocaine, ketamine, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides, some which are no longer approved for use in the European Union.

Cocaine was the most frequently found compound found in 100 percent of samples, according to researchers.

Dr. Thomas Miller, of London’s Kings College, served as the lead author of the study. He says the contaminants were found in low percentages but still highly concerning.

“Although concentrations were low, we were able to identify compounds that might be of concern to the environment and crucially, which might pose a risk to wildlife,” Miller said in a press release.

Researchers say drugs tend to pollute the environment through human waste and when unused medications are flushed instead of being thrown away properly.

