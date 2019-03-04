‘Stuff of nightmares’: Biologists share first video of dinner-plate-sized tarantula eating opossum

(WHDH) — A team of biologists from the University of Michigan has gained attention after recently publishing a study that includes the first-ever images of a tarantula preying on an opossum.

The video, which shows a Pamphobeteus eating a small opossum, was captured during a trip to the Amazon rainforest in Peru in November 2016, according to biologist Maggie Grundler.

Maggie’s colleague and brother, Michael Grundler, estimated the tarantula to be “about the size of a dinner plate.” He also said that “finding a spider eating another mammal is unexpected.”

The video was released as part of an article published in Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, which is entitled: “Ecological interactions between arthropods and small vertebrates in a lowland Amazon rainforest.”

Biologists documented a total of 15 “rare and disturbing predator-prey interactions,” and referred to the study as the “stuff of nightmares,” according to the University of Michigan.

Video credit: Credit: Maggie R. Grundler via Storyful

