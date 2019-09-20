Stunning photo captures surfer’s close call with great white shark off Cape Cod

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Orleans Natural Resources issued a warning to area residents on Friday after sharing a photo that showed a great white shark swimming just feet away from a surfer off Cape Cod.

The white shark sighting off Nauset Beach in Orleans was confirmed by the Orleans Natural Resource Office, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

In a statement on Facebook, Orleans Natural Resource wrote, “As a reminder to all beach goers we continue into peak season for white shark activity. As of 8 a.m., there was a near encounter with a white shark and a surfer off Nauset Beach. Please remain vigilant.”

