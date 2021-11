(WHDH) — Stunning pictures captured the lunar eclipse above New England early Friday morning.

The eclipse lasted three and a half hours, making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

The Mount Washington Observatory took a picture of the eclipse when about 97 percent of the moon was covered.

A person also snapped a photo of the eclipse in Connecticut.

