(WHDH) — Stunning videos captured sea smoke forming in parts of New England amid frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills Tuesday.

Video of Casco Bay in Maine showed sea smoke drifting over the water.

Sea smoke forms when very cold air drifts across relatively warm water.

The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire also captured video of sea smoke rising from the Atlantic Ocean waters.

The science center said that the temperature was 5 degrees when they took the video during the morning hours.

The National Weather Service reported that some wind chills got as low as -40 degrees in parts of the Northeast.

