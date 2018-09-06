Sturbridge jewelry store billboard draws criticism

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A billboard from a Sturbridge jewelry store is drawing criticism as a young man is proposing to his girlfriend on a football field, along with the slogan, “If you’re going take a knee this season, please have a ring in your hand.”

When Scott Garieri, owner of Garieri Jewelers in Sturbridge, put up the billboard on Route 20 in Charlton last week, he says he initially got lots of positive feedback, but then, he negative emails started coming in. Even a death threat to Garieri’s daughter who works the family business.

“It said, ‘Alexandra O’Brien, kill yourself.’ I feel sorry for them because there are a lot of issues going on in this world. And it’s a billboard. It’s a piece of paper. If you don’t like it, don’t look at it,” Alexandra said.

Garieri says the negative reaction started when a woman posted a picture of the billboard on social media suggesting it was racist.

Garieri admits he doesn’t support the NFL players kneeling during the national anthem… and he doesn’t think much of the player who started it all, Colin Kaepernick.

“I don’t agree with his movement,” Garieri said. “I don’t agree with the way he’s doing it.”

But despite the threats, Garieri says he’s not backing down.

“The billboard stays,” he said. “If it offends anyone, I’m sorry.”

