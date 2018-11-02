Sturbridge police issue warning after piece of metal found in Halloween candy

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Sturbridge are urging all parents to thoroughly inspect all Halloween candy after a metal object was found in a trick-or-treater’s Now and Later candy, officials said.

A concerned parent brought a small metal object to the Sturbridge Police Department on Thursday, prompting a warning from police.

The parent told police that their child had been trick-or-treating at the Heritage Green Complex in the Fiskdale area, according to the department.

The object was not a needle or sharp item, officials said. At this time, it’s not known if the metal was intentionally placed in the candy or if it was a manufacturing defect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officer Ronald Obuchowski at 508-347-2525.

Sewing needles were found hidden inside Twizzlers Twists in Marshfield and a nail was found in a candy bar in Oak Bluffs.

An investigation is ongoing in all three communities.

