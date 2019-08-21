Sturbridge police seeking help in search for man accused of committing lewd act

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sturbridge police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of committing a lewd act outside of a local retail store Tuesday night.

Police say the man’s lewd behavior caught the attention of a passerby, who snapped a photo of him in a parked car outside of the Marshall’s at the Hobbs Brook Plaza.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525 ext. 0.

