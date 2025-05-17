BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man who worked as a substitute teacher in the district has been arrested on child porn charges.

The man worked sporadically since October 2024 at the community’s high school and two middle schools.

In a statement, the district said, “Bridgewater Police shared they have no reason to believe that any of our students are involved.”

