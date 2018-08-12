Green Line train derails, rain floods communities

BOSTON (AP) — A subway train in Massachusetts derailed briefly as heavy rain challenges drivers and commuters in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials say a Green Line trolley derailed around 7 a.m. Sunday morning in Boston after it hit debris stuck on the track during a downpour. No passengers were on the train, and the conductor was not injured.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Lynn, Peabody and Salem after 4 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Pockets of northern Massachusetts experienced street flooding overnight.

[1140am] The Flash Flood Warning CONTINUES and this remains a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. We're receiving reports from @WX1BOX of over 7" of rain in both Lynn and Peabody. Do NOT enter or drive through flood waters. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 12, 2018

FLASH FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 2:15PM for eastern Middlesex & south/central Essex Counties. 7-8" has already fallen in Lynn & Peabody from this rain cell which is finally starting to drift northward. Don't travel through flooded areas! #7News pic.twitter.com/iDW5tycg6p — David J Bagley (@DavidBagleyWX) August 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)