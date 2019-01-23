Subzero temperatures turn Niagara Falls into stunning winter wonderland

NIAGARA FALLS (WHDH) — Brutal subzero temperatures that swept across Canada and New York State before leaving New England in a deep freeze turned Niagara Falls into a stunning, but frozen winter wonderland.

Temperatures that dipped as low as -22 degrees left parts of the towering falls frozen solid and the state park covered in ice.

Stuart Evans, a professor in the Department of Geography at the University at Buffalo, told the Buffalo News that the spectacle was not entirely frozen.

“Something moving as fast as the falls is extremely difficult to freeze,” he said.

The cold air does remove energy from the falls but does not entirely freeze it, according to Evans. The mist from the falls does create an icy coating on trees, among other things in the immediate area.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerously cold wind chills and advised people to prevent frostbite and hypothermia by dressing in layers and covering exposed skin.

Brutally cold temperatures were expected to continue in the area in coming days.

A freezing -15 (-22 with the wind chill) #TravelTuesday morning January 22nd, 2019 at the brink of #NiagaraFalls 🇨🇦 https://t.co/u7IunwQmcz pic.twitter.com/bVBhQAzGlR — Niagara Falls Canada (@NFallsCanada) January 22, 2019

