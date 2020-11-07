‘Such a relief’: Mass. politicians overjoyed at Biden victory

After Joe Biden claimed victory as the 46th president of the United States, Massachusetts politicians said they were relieved and ready to get to work.

“I’m celebrating. I’m jubilant. Because it’s a good day for America,” said Sen. Ed Markey, who was re-elected earlier in the week. “We have big issues we have to deal with and I think Joe Biden is the ideal person to be able to deal with it an era where you have to find some cooperation with Republicans to get those things done.”

“To have a President again that will be sworn in in January who will truly be a President for all Americans is really the best news that we could have,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who added it was “such a relief” Biden won.

“It will be great to get our country back on the right track, we have suffered a lot. Not only the pandemic. But I think we’ve suffered a lot of reputational damage around the world,” said Congressman Stephen Lynch, who said the victory had him feeling “unmitigated joy.”

