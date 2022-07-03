BOSTON (WHDH) - Musicians rehearsing at the Hatch Shell for Monday’s Fourth of July performance said they were thrilled to be once again performing at Boston’s Independence Day celebration.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will return to the Esplanade for the first time since 2019. Chaka Khan will headline the show, with other performers like Heather Headley and Javier Colon also taking the stage.

Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart said he was excited to perform with Khan and to be back at the Hatch Shell.

“It’s such an incredible event. It means so much to Boston and not being able to do this for the past few years, all of us are enthused and excited to be back here,” Lockhart said. “Everybody is pumped, it’s going to be great.”

John Nichols, of concert opener Middlesex County Volunteer Fife and Drums, also said he was glad to be performing for the city again.

“I think it’s huge for the community as a whole, especially on our nation’s birthday to have fife and drums from the 1800s, and it really brings the city together as a whole after so much time away,” Nichols said.

