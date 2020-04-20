Sudbury brothers run backyard relay marathon for charity

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - While the Boston Marathon is postponed until September, several Sudbury siblings didn’t let that stop them from going the distance on Patriots Day.

Brothers Luke, Ryan, Sean and Tom Warzynski ran a relay marathon around their Sudbury home Monday to raise money for charity.

“We have poles set up to mark the path, and then you have a fitness watch that tracks distance taped to a knee hockey stick,” Tom Warzynski said.

The brothers raised funds for “Off Their Plate,” a charity that feeds front line workers by paying restaurants to cook gourmet meals.

“We wanted to help people who were having a harder time dealing with the coronavirus,” Tom Warzynski said.

The race was successful, raising more than $3,000, but not without hard work.

“My legs are a little tired, but I started a little too fast,” Sean Warzynski said. “I have to pace myself better.”

