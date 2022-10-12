SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to Sudbury Police.

Around 2:50 p.m., a 3-alarm fire broke out at Cavicchio Greenhouses, with firefighters from several surrounding communities joining to battle the miles-long smoke and flames.

There have been no injuries reported.

Sudbury Police asked residents in the area to close their windows to keep smoke out. Police also asked for businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses and any drivers to avoid the area. There are several road closures in and around the fire station.

The state fire marshal is headed to the scene,

The property has been in the Cavicchio family for four generations, and is known as one of New England’s largest wholesale greenhouses and landscaping businesses.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

