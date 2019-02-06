Sudbury firefighter rescues red-tailed hawk that was hit by car

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A red-tailed hawk that was hit by a car is being cared for thanks to the actions of a Sudbury firefighter.

Firefighter Russell Place was riding on Engine 3 Wednesday when a concerned motorist alerted him to a hawk that appeared to have been hit by a car, according to a post on the Sudbury Firefighters IAFF Local 2023 Facebook page.

Place was able to calm the hawk before wrapping it in a blanket.

Animal control has since taken the custody of the bird and will provide care.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)