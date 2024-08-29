HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police Department Arrests Sudbury Man for Crimes Against a Child

Harvard Police Chief James Babu announced the arrest of a Sudbury man for crimes against a child.

Steven Lipscomb was arrested on August 27 following a “years long investigation”, the department said.

Lipscomb was arraigned on Wednesday facing felony charges of indecent assault and battery on a child Under 14 and dissemination of obscene matter to a minor.

