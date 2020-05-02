Sudbury native and actor Chris Evans sends local hospital workers an encouraging message

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Silver screen superhero and Sudbury native Chris Evans is sending an encouraging message to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Evans, known for his role as Captain America, is showing his support for workers at Emerson Hospital in Concord.

“I’m just so, so deeply appreciative of all of your tireless efforts,” Evans said in a video message directed to hospital staff.

“Your commitment, your courage, your strength,” Evans said. “We all need it so much right now and it really does mean the world.”

The hospital shared the video on social media saying

