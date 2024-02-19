SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury Police said Monday they fielded more than 20 reports of car break-ins on Sunday.

Officials said the break-ins occurred between late Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Pine Lakes neighborhood off of Hudson Road.

These investigations are ongoing and Sudbury Police asked that “anyone who may have camera footage during the hours of darkness depicting anything suspicious or may have seen something/someone out of the ordinary” contact them at 978-443-1042.

“Sudbury is great community which often lulls residents into a false sense of security hence some do not feel the need to lock their vehicles and sometimes their houses,” the department said on Facebook. “We implore all residents to [always] secure your vehicles as well as your house. Although perpetrators are typically looking for unlocked vehicles, if high value items are left in plain sight this may entice one to forcibly gain entry.”

