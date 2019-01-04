Sudbury police ask for public’s help to identify man accused of indecent exposure

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is accused of indecent exposure in Sudbury last week.

Officers responded Dec. 28 about 8:30 p.m. to an ATM kiosk located in the parking lot at 505 Boston Post Road for a report of indecent exposure, according to Sudbury police.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female who indicated that she had observed the suspect sitting inside his vehicle, which he had parked next to hers, performing a lewd act, police say.

The suspect made no verbal or physical contact with the victim and the victim subsequently drove away from the man, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s with a light brown skin tone, driving a silver or gray hatchback vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is urged to call Sudbury police at 978-443-1042.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)