Sudbury police determined that a threat made against Curtis Middle School happened several months ago.

Police alerted parents of the possible threat Thursday, saying it involved a firearm. Officers spoke with the parents of the student and verified that this child did not have access to any firearms, police said.

Officers are considering additional evidence before deciding if the student will face charges.

Police do not believe there is a current threat against the school.

