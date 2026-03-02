SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Police Department is wishing a speedy recovery to one of their dispatchers, who was injured by a missile impact while serving in the US Navy.

In a post on Facebook, Sudbury police wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our military personnel in harms way, to include our own Owen Gerow who is currently deployed overseas with the United State Navy. He and his colleagues experienced several missile impacts resulting in minor injuries they are mending. Please keep our military personnel in your thoughts!”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)