WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police identified the 8-year-old killed by a falling tree at Wayland summer camp this week as Mason Sundberg.

Police responded to Camp Chickami on Boston Post Road following reports of people being struck by a tree.

When officials arrived, a boy, Sundberg, was found with severe injuries, along with an adult counselor with less serious injuries.

“I want to offer our sincere thoughts and support to the family and friends who are facing this tragic loss,” said Acting Police Chief Mark Hebert.

“Our Wayland community is grieving today, and thinking of those who lost so much as a result of this tragic accident,” said Fire Chief Neil McPherson. “I encourage anyone who is experiencing overwhelming grief or anxiety to talk to someone, reach out for help, and to remember that we are the strongest when we stand together as a community.”

It will be closed for the rest of the week.

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