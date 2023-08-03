SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were investigating in Sudbury this week after two break-ins at local homes that may be part of a larger trend, police said.

Police in a statement said the break-ins happened within a 48-hour span before 12 p.m. Wednesday on Twin Pond Lane and Cudworth Lane.

Police said both homes belong to people of Indian descent who were away on vacation. In both cases, police said evidence suggests people involved entered the homes through second floor windows.

While police said residential break-ins “are infrequent” in Sudbury, police also said there has been an increase in the region in similar incidents.

“This is consistent with an on-going residential break-in investigation, where often the victims are of South Asian and/or Indian descent,” police said.

Sudbury police have asked anyone who recently saw suspicious activity in either the Twin Pond Lane or Cudworth Lane areas to contact detectives.

