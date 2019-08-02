Sudbury police urge public to avoid turkey with arrow stuck in its back

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Sudbury are urging the public to avoid a turkey that’s been roaming around town with an arrow stuck in its back.

The wounded turkey was spotted in North Sudbury near the Concord and Acton town lines, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

State wildlife officials are advising Sudbury Animal Control to leave the turkey alone.

“Please do not interfere with this turkey as good intentions may actually make the situation worse,” the police department said.

Anyone with information on who may have shot the turkey is asked to contact Sudbury police at 978-443-1042.

