SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree service company from Sudbury stepped in to rescue a cat that found itself trapped atop a tall tree.

Neighbors say the kitten was up there for days.

“You could hear the cry from the ground,” said Neil Irving, of the Lynch Landscape & Tree Service, who saved the frightened animal. “I guess that’s how they discovered it was up there… I love helping out animals, especially cats.”

Irving said he used a bucket truck to get to the top of the tree and noted that the cat leaned over to him when it saw he was coming to help.

“It seemed like the cries increased in volume as I got closer … he was certainly happy to be found.”

And because it was rescued on Valentine’s Day, the cat has been given the name Valentine.

