Sudbury Whole Foods hoping to serve beer, wine to customers

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whole Foods location in Sudbury is looking to offer customers beer and wine — creating a sip-and-shop experience.

The proposal to sell alcohol to people while they peruse the aisles is already making waves in town.

“I think that if you can have a beer or a glass of wine while you shop, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Carl Borg.

An attorney representing the company has requested a pouring liquor license so shoppers can get a glass of wine or a beer as they shop.

“I don’t see any harm in it,” said shopper Duncan Frost. “Obviously you don’t want to maximize it and worry about (drunk) driving, but I don’t see a problem with it.”

Some shoppers are indifferent.

“It doesn’t interest me,” one shopper said. “I want to get in and out as quickly as I can.”

Others worried that the idea will mean shoppers will be getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

“It’s the suburbs. People drive,” one woman said. “It’s totally inappropriate.”

The Sudbury Board of Selectmen is slated to take up the shop-while-you-drink plan at a meeting later this year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)