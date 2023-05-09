UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mass exodus from the Uxbridge School Committee has left the town with questions and concerns after six out of school committee members recently stepped down.

Uxbridge schools Superintendent Michael Baldassarre confirmed in a letter to families last week that the school committee members had all resigned within a matter of days.

On Tuesday, residents turned out at Uxbridge’s Annual Town Meeting. Though the school committee controversy wasn’t on the agenda, some shared their thoughts.

“We have not been given any answers as to why the School Committee left,” concerned parent Tina Ryan told 7NEWS.

“I’ve been in town leadership,” said former Select Board member Susan Franz. “I’ve seen serious things. I’ve seen the circus that you sometimes see in town government. I consider this a serious issue.”

The school district has hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to conduct a third-party review of the School Committee departures.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ryan reacted to the move.

“I want to know why I was told that we don’t have money for textbooks and we’re going to utilize grants for textbooks, but we’re going to hire Ed Davis,” she said.

Baldassarre in his message to parents promised transparency moving forward.

He declined an interview but in a statement said, in part, “We are committed to cooperating fully with the review process, which we anticipate will lead to a better understanding of the circumstances that led us to this moment.”

7NEWS reached out to the School Committee members who resigned as well as the one remaining committee member for comment but did not hear back.

