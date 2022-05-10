BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk Construction has resumed work at its sites in Boston, just days after a catwalk collapse in South Boston and an incident involving a worker who fell at a building in the South End.

The company voluntarily paused work at its sites across the city last week to conduct a “safety stand-down” to review.

Suffolk is the general contractor in charge of the demolition of the 1898 Boston Edison Power Plant in South Boston, which is part of a 1.7 million square foot mixed retail, residential, and office complex. Officials said a catwalk collapsed Wednesday on three workers during demolition and while two were freed quickly, one was trapped for three hours with his legs under piles of debris.

On Thursday, a crew member at one of the company’s construction sites in the South End was also hurt when he fell while working, according to authorities.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office was investigating but that he found no immediate evidence of criminal conduct.

Federal investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are examining the site and they say it will take six months to complete their probe.

