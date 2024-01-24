BOSTON (WHDH) - A new first-of-its-kind task force will aim to coordinate law enforcement efforts to combat animal cruelty in and around Boston, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Wednesday.

Dubbed the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Task Force, the effort will include personnel from the DA’s office and area law enforcement agencies working together to “improve the quality of information and methods used among the participating agencies in investigations of crimes against animals,” according to Hayden’s office.

Beyond individual cases, Hayden’s office said the task force will also work to improve understanding of animal cruelty cases and identify necessary changes to state animal protection laws.

Hayden spoke at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Care and Adoption Center alongside various state and local officials.

“Anyone who has ever loved or owned a pet knows the joy and happiness they bring to our lives,” Hayden said in a separate written statement. “All these pets ask in return is to be sheltered, fed and cared for when they’re sick or hurt.”

“Sadly, too many animals and pets end up getting hurt through malicious intent or conscious neglect,” he continued.

In announcing this task force, Hayden’s office noted a recent increase in the number of animal cruelty cases in Suffolk County and Massachusetts at large, with state trial court animal cruelty cases reportedly jumping more than 70% between 2019 and 2022.

Hayden’s office further flagged specific cases within Suffolk County, including a case in November where a Boston man was charged after Chelsea police found a dead dog in his apartment during a well-being check.

In another case, also in November, a woman was arrested and charged after police said they saw her kick a dog on Boston Common.

In total, Hayden’s office said the MSPCA handled 684 investigations involving animal abuse in 2023.

Within Suffolk County, officials said 17 people were charged with at least one animal cruelty related offense in 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)