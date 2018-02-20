Suffolk County DA Dan Conley will not seek re-election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley will not seek re-election in November.

Conley has held the high-profile post since 2002, serving as the state’s top prosecutor for Boston, Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop.

Conley informed all of his top staffers of the decision on Tuesday, a source told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti.

BREAKING: Source tells me Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley will not seek re-election. Has been informing top staffers all day. Today marks 16 years on the job — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) February 20, 2018

Conley later issued a statement, which read as follows:

“Since Feb. 20, 2002, it’s been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop as Suffolk County District Attorney. I love the job, the office, its staff, and the people and communities we serve. But I have long believed that those of us fortunate enough to lead as elected officials must also be willing to give others the same opportunity. For this reason, I will not be seeking re-election this fall. “The past 16 years have been a period of unprecedented innovations within the office, many of them years ahead of their time. From eyewitness evidence reform to juvenile diversion, I have been fortunate enough to bring these projects to fruition with a world-class team, men and women of uncompromising integrity and deeply heartfelt compassion. These lawyers, advocates, investigators, and others will be a tremendous asset to the 15th Suffolk District Attorney, whoever he or she may be. “At a time when law enforcement has come under intense scrutiny across the county I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the men and women of law enforcement across Suffolk County for their courage, their determination to do a difficult job well, and the standard they set for other agencies across the country. Our local and state leaders, our partner agencies from the non-profit and service provider community, and countless others who shared their experience to inform our revisions to policy and procedure – I could not possibly name all of them, or ever thank them enough. “Finally, but most important of all, the people of Suffolk County have been a blessing to me. I cannot thank them enough for the support they have provided to me, my staff, and my family through the years. From victims and survivors to families and loved ones, they have shown a depth of dignity and grace amid crisis and grief that has been nothing short of inspirational. I am so grateful to them for their kindness, their wisdom, and their faith.”

