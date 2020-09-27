Suffolk County DA launches database to track law enforcement personal conduct

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new system that will track the personal conduct of law enforcement members has been launched by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Suffolk DA Rachel Rollins announced the new Law Enforcement Automatic Discovery, or LEAD database, that documents behavior which could impact an officer’s credibility in court.

The database was released late Friday night and includes a total of 54 Boston police officers in a list of over 100.

Suffolk County includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

