Suffolk County DA may investigate Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax

BOSTON (WHDH) - New Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins may investigate if one of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s accusers files a criminal complaint.

Fairfax is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the 2004 Democratic National Convention that took place in Boston.

Rollins has reached out, saying she’ll investigate and could bring criminal charges.

Fairfax’s accuser has a legal team, but Rollins wouldn’t say if her lawyers have responded.

Rollins, who just started the job Jan. 2, said her office will help in any way they can, regardless, and helping out victims of sexual assault is very important to her.

“I felt compelled to not only let them know all the services we can provide as the district attorney for Suffolk County, but not just for that victim, for any other survivor that might be watching this and grappling with whether or not they want to law enforcement about an assault that might’ve occurred in their life or to somebody they care about,” Rollins said.

A second woman is also accusing Fairfax of sexual assault.

Fairfax claims both encounters were consensual.

Massachusetts has a 15-year statute of limitations that would kick in this summer.

The investigation cannot begin without the accuser filing a complaint.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)