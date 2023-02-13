BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that no officers will face criminal charges for shooting a man outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital in February 2020.

According to a report, Juston Root pointed a replica firearm at police and two officers opened fire on him. Root was injured and took off.

A nearby hospital valet was shot in the head by a nearby stray bullet, but survived.

Root was later shot and killed in Chestnut Hill following a car chase. Police shot the 41 year old about 30 times after they say he ignored their commands and appeared to reach for a weapon.

In March of 2020, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office cleared the officers who shot Root of any wrongdoing.

