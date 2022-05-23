BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden into two 2019 officer-involved shootings has ruled them both to be justified.

“Our office moved forward with all these investigations with the utmost respect for all those affected by these traumatic events,” Hayden said. “These were thorough, meticulous investigations conducted with one primary goal—to gather and review all the relevant facts. Those facts led each investigation to its finding, and we are now releasing those findings to the public to ensure transparency and promote the public’s trust and engagement.”

The two officer-involved deaths were those of Kasim Kahrim, killed in Roxbury in February 2019, and Oscar Ventura-Gonzalez, killed in August 2019 in Revere.

In Kahrim’s case, Hayden’s office reviewed and confirmed the findings of former District Attorney Rachael Rollins. In Ventura-Gonzalez’s case, Hayden’s office conducted its own investigation.

Hayden said Rollins’ report on Kahrim’s death “contained detailed findings and analysis of the applicable law.” He “concur(red) fully with the conclusion that no criminal charges are warranted in connection with the conduct of any law enforcement officer in this case.”

Rollins’ original investigation revealed that a BPD officer discharged his weapon after Kahrim fired a shot at a different officer, striking him in the hand and wrist. The officer firing the weapon immediately stopped after the threat dissipated.

In Ventura-Gonzalez’s case, an Everett officer discharged a single round at him after he ignored multiple requests to stop his car, then drove his car at the officer, nearly striking him. The incident occurred after a high-speed chase through Everett, Malden and Revere.

Redacted copies of the investigative files for both cases are available by request.

