BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins has stepped down from his role as chairman of the Roxbury Community College Board of Trustees.

Tompkins, 67, of Boston, was taken into custody in the Southern District of Florida on Friday, August 8.

Tompkins is accused of pressuring a cannabis company into giving him stock in exchange for his help securing a license. He faces federal extortion charges.

Tomkins has not resigned from his position as sheriff.

