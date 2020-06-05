Suffolk county sheriff takes a knee, demands change in criminal justice system

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins delivered a powerful message to correctional officers about the criminal justice system on Friday after taking a knee in memory of George Floyd.

Tompkins told the officers to work to make life better for those in their custody and called for change in society when it comes to issues of racism and police brutality.

“There are far too many people in our custody. There are far too many people at the lower end of the economic ladder who will never realize the American dream unless we change,” Tompkins said.

