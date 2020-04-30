Suffolk DA makes plea for release of more inmates during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is asking for the release of more inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rollins said only a small percentage of inmates have been released from Massachusetts prisons following a ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court to release nonviolent offenders.

Almost half of the inmates and staff at state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, Rollins said.

