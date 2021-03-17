Suffolk DA Rollins files motion to end decades-old case against Sean Ellis

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Wednesday filed a motion to bring an end to a nearly 30-year-old case against Sean Ellis, who spent more than 20 years behind bars for the killing of a Boston police officer before his conviction was thrown out.

Ellis was a teen when he was charged with the execution-style murder of Detective John Mulligan in 1993.

His first two trials ended in hung juries. He was eventually found guilty during a third trial and sentenced to life behind bars. Many years later, prosecutors dismissed the murder conviction during a fourth trial after learning that the case may have been tainted by corrupt police officers.

Upon filing the motion, Rollins joined Ellis’ attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, in seeking to overturn the lone charge that Ellis remains convicted of — possession of Mulligan’s service weapons.

In December 2020, Ellis’ legal team filed a motion for a new trial on the gun charges. At the time, Rollins admitted that she was skeptical of those charges.

If a new trial is granted, Rollins vowed to drop the gun charges against Ellis, making him a free man.

Ellis is currently out on bail.

