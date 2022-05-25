BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden confirmed the findings of a probe into a 2017 officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, following up on an investigation initially conducted by former DA Rachael Rollins.

“This was a deeply traumatic case for all involved—Mr. Pastrana’s wife, his daughter, the Chelsea police officers and firefighters on scene, and the neighbors who, by simple proximity, became unwilling participants in the unfolding tragedy,” Hayden said.

On May 17, 2017, Kelly Pastrana had an argument with his wife, and he punched and choked her, according to Rollins’ report. After his wife and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter sought refuge at a neighbor’s house, Pastrana followed them, firing gunshots at them as they hid. Pastrana then returned to his house and fired multiple shots at a Chelsea police officer and set fire to his home while still inside. As the house burned, Pastrana then fired shots at a second officer who returned fire. Pastrana ultimately died in the blaze he started.

Rollins noted in her report that both officers fired their weapons in “proper exercise of self-defense,” and did not file criminal charges against the officers.

“Although my findings address directly the lawfulness of specific police officers’ actions, I am critically aware of the tragedy of this day and the trauma and loss suffered by Mr. Pastrana’s family, in particular his wife and young daughter, in its aftermath,” Rollins added.

