Suffolk DA to make ‘major announcement’ in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is set to make a “major announcement” Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The announcement is expected to be made during a 2:30 p.m. press conference at Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Bulfinch Place Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)