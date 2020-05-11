Suffolk DA: Vacate 64 guilty pleas in drug cases because of ties to Doohkhan lab scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is asking the state’s highest court to vacate guilty pleas for 64 people because their drug charges are tied to the upheaval from the state’s massive drug laboratory scandal.

Misconduct by chemists Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak led to 10 years of drug tests being invalidated and more than 21,000 drug convictions overturned in 2017. Suffolk County DA Rachel Rollins said that during that period, 64 people pleaded guilty to drug charges before the lab was able to test substances related to their charges, and subsequent tests showed the substances were not illegal drugs.

If those pleas led to harsher sentences in other cases, those sentences could be adjusted as well, Rollins said in a statement.

