Suffolk DA vacates more than 100 convictions tied to disgraced drug lab chemist Annie Dookhan

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2012 file photo, former Masachusetts state drug lab chemist Annie Dookhan sits in Suffolk Superior Court before her arraignment in Boston. Dookhan pleaded guilty in November 2013 to obstruction of justice, perjury and tampering with evidence after admitting she faked test results. American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Matthew Segal argued at a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, that none of the tens of thousands of defendants convicted of drug crimes after Dookhan tampered with evidence should be convicted of a harsher sentence if they seek a new trial (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Monday filed a motion to vacate 108 more drug convictions linked to disgraced drug lab chemist Annie Dookhan, who admitted to falsifying evidence, officials announced Tuesday.

The motion was filed to vacate “List Three” convictions, which were not overturned by a Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling in 2017, according to Rollins’ office.

In the 2017 decision, district attorneys were required to certify that they could produce evidence at a retrial, independent of Dookhan’s signed drug certificate or testimony, that the substance at issue was the drug alleged in the charge.

Since then, some of the cases have already had new trial motions granted, a dismissal entered, or a plea agreement re-negotiated.

Dookhan formerly worked as a chemist at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Drug of Abuse lab and admitted to falsifying evidence, affecting more than 30,000 cases.

She pleaded guilty in November 2013 to obstruction of justice, perjury, and tampering with evidence after admitting she faked test results.

“All List Three cases are forever tainted by egregious and reprehensible government misconduct — even if fresh convictions were to be obtained without Dookhan’s involvement,’’ Rollins said in a news release. “No defendant impacted by this ignominious chapter of Massachusetts law enforcement history should continue to bear the burden of Dookhan’s deceit, her sad and desperate need for attention, and the enormous amount of harm she inflicted upon so many.”

List One cases were composed of individuals who pleaded guilty before receiving test results of drug analysis, but the court found they were not entitled to relief because Dookhan’s misconduct did not impact their decision to plead guilty.

List Two cases were composed of Dookhan-related drug convictions which district attorneys wished to vacate and dismiss with prejudice. In April 2017, the SJC issued a declaratory judgment vacating those convictions and dismissing the original Dookhan-related charges “with prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could never pursue the charges again.

Rollins’ office is the first in the state to take such broad affirmative action on List Three cases.

