Suffolk Sheriff’s department blames private contractor for 100 spoiled doses of vaccine at jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department is blaming a private contractor for 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spoiling at the county jail over the weekend.

Ten vials, which each contained 10 doses of the vaccine, were inadvertently left out of storage at the Suffolk County House of Correction by a contract laborer employed by medical provider Naphcare, according to the sheriff’s department.

They added that the spoiled doses were not administered to anyone and were eventually thrown out. It was unclear if the doses were earmarked for staff or inmates.

The spoiled vaccines at the jail come less than a month after nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were found spoiled at the VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, also after a long weekend. In that case, a contractor accidently knocked the plug to a freezer loose, officials said.

