Suffolk Sheriff’s Department investigating sexual misconduct allegations against corrections officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into a corrections officer’s alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate in custody at the Suffolk House of Correction.

“Earlier this year the SCSD learned that one of its employees had been accused of sexual misconduct regarding an inmate in custody,” a sheriff’s department spokesperson said in a statement.

The employee in question was immediately suspended and has since resigned, according to the department.

The department says it has a “zero-tolerance” policy when it comes to such behavior.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)