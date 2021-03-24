Graduates of Suffolk University will be celebrated during commencement ceremonies held over two days at Fenway Park. Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly announced the plans Tuesday, and the university said the May 22-23 ceremonies were planned “with community safety as the highest priority and with public health guidance and requirements in mind.”

Pending city approval, each graduating student will be allotted three tickets for guests to attend their ceremony, and there will be separate ceremonies for the College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School and Law School.

“In the face of a pandemic that has taken a very heavy toll, Suffolk students have managed to persevere and pursue their educational and personal goals. Perhaps more than ever, our 2020 and 2021 graduates deserve the opportunity to walk across that stage and reflect back on what they have accomplished and where they are going from here,” Kelly said.

Speakers and honorary degree recipients will include Marty Baron, the recently retired executive editor of The Washington Post; Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer; Supreme Judicial Court Justice Serge Georges Jr., former U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz, and Dorothy Savarese, chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

Suffolk has held its commencement at a number of locations over the years, and its most recent commencement was at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion.

