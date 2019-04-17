Suffolk University police dispatcher accused of brandishing gun during road rage dispute on I-93

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Suffolk University Police and Security Department dispatcher was arrested Wednesday for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident with a knife-wielding Boston man that started on Interstate 93 south in Milton and ended in Braintree, officials said.

Daniel Bates, 33, of Avon, was released on public recognizance following his arraignment in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident just prior to Exit 12 about 7:45 a.m. arrested Bates, according to state police.

During the altercation, Bates allegedly waived a firearm, and the other operator, a 42-year-old man, allegedly took out a knife.

Bates was found to be in possession of a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and the other driver, whose name was not released, was in possession of a folding knife, according to police.

Bates is a member of the Suffolk University Police and Security Department and has a license to carry a firearm, court documents say.

Charges are being considered for the other driver.

Suffolk University said in a statement that it plans to take “appropriate steps” when it comes to disciplining Bates.

“Suffolk University has become aware of an incident this morning that resulted in the arrest of a University employee,” the statement said. “We will take appropriate steps in terms of reviewing the allegations and determining proper discipline. This individual is not authorized by Suffolk University to carry a firearm while on campus or in the performance of his duties.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)