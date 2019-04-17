Suffolk University police dispatcher accused of brandishing gun during road rage dispute on I-93

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Suffolk University Police and Security Department dispatcher was arrested for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident with a knife-wielding Boston man that started on Interstate 93 south in Milton and ended in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Daniel Bates, 33, of Avon, has since been arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident just prior to Exit 12 about 7:45 a.m. later arrested Bates in Braintree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

During the altercation, Bates allegedly waived a firearm, and the other operator, a 42-year-old man, allegedly took out a knife as the two traveled southbound.

Braintree police eventually tracked down both operators on Hancock Street after the Boston man called 911 and kept troopers informed about their location.

Bates was found to be in possession of a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun, according to police. The other driver, whose name was not released, was in possession of a folding knife.

Court documents indicate Bates is a member of the Suffolk University Police and Security Department and that he has a license to carry a firearm.

Troopers transported Bates to state police barracks in South Boston, where he was booked. Charges are being considered for the other driver.

Bates was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the other driver.

He is due back in court at a later date.

