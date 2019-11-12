Suicide bomber attacks Indonesian police station, injuring 6

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Police say a suicide bomber has blown himself up at a busy police station in Indonesia’s third-largest city, injuring at least six people.

National police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said the attacker got past a guard post and into the yard of the Medan city police station, which was packed with people who were lining up to get various police certificates.

Iqbal said the attacker detonated his explosives and died after being confronted by other officers, injuring at least four officers and two civilians.

Police are still investigating the attack, which came as Indonesia’s counterterrorism force worked to root out suspected Islamic militants following a tip about possible attacks against police and houses of worship since last month. More than 40 suspects have been detained.

